Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Medical marijuana dispensary to reopen in COVID-19 hot spot

COVID-19

by: Dave Kolpack

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — While a task force of state and local officials wrestles with high COVID-19 numbers in the Fargo area, one shuttered business in the city is set to reopen on Monday: a medical marijuana dispensary.

The facility in North Dakota’s largest city closed down in early April when its operators cited slow sales and regulatory delays due to the coronavirus. It was the first of eight dispensaries in the state to open after voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016.

The dispensary formerly known as The Botanis t has new owners and a new name, Pure Dakota Health.

“We’re grateful for the patience of registered qualifying patients since the unfortunate closure of the Fargo dispensary,” state Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl said in a statement. Nearly 3,000 patients are registered with the program, he said.

