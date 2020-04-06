Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Mental Health Experts say Anxiety & Depression are More Frequent Now

FARGO, N.D.– With more people staying inside, mental health professionals say cabin fever can become more than just cabin fever.

Staff at the Village Family Service Center recently switched to ‘telehealth’ for appointments. A counselor there says she’s seen more clients with depression and anxiety, since the outbreak came to town.

She says it’s mostly due to the unknowns about the virus, and uncertainty of the future.
And, being cooped up inside doesn’t help.

To maintain our mental health, she’s urging everyone to keep a positive mental attitude.

“Everyone on the planet is 100% successful at getting through their difficulties so far right? We’ve all been through things but we’ve gotten through it, this is bigger than we expected, but the skills that we developed going through those smaller difficulties will help get through this one too,” added Counselor Ruth Denton-Graber.

