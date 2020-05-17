Live Now
Minnesota state workers ask Senators to approve contracts to avoid pay cuts

COVID-19

At a time where their services are in higher need than ever before, many state employees in Minnesota may be facing a pay cut.

Several organizations came together in a virtual press conference today to raise awareness that the state senate has just hours to approve their contracts.

If they don’t by midnight on Sunday, the contracts die and they revert to a previous version that involves a pay cut.

A handful of employees shared how their jobs are keeping the state safe and the government running at great personal expense.

“It would be really discouraging if modest raises that we negotiated in good faith a year ago were taken back now. It would be really disheartening to feel people didn’t value the work we’re doing to keep Minnesotans safe every day,” shared Carrie Klumb, an Epidemiologist for the Minnesota Dept. of Health.

The State Senate does not have a vote for the bill scheduled at this time.

