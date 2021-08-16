Minot AFB raises HPCON level to Bravo

Minot Air Force Base raised the HPCON level on base to Bravo on Monday, citing rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

An HPCON level is a health protection condition level assigned to bases from the Department of Defense Public Health Emergency Management during disease outbreaks, like COVID-19.

The level is based on the severity of the disease and the level of transmission in a local community.

Changes being implemented for active duty members include wearing masks indoors and off base, regardless of vaccination status; bars, concerts, fairs and other places where social distancing cannot be maintained are prohibited; indoor gatherings are limited to 75% of fire-code capacity, not to exceed 100 people; and more.

For more information on changes to Minot AFB regarding COVID-19, click here.