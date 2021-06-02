Minot’s Trinity Health concerned by recent spike in COVID patients

An upward trend in COVID-19 patients could force Trinity Health in Minot to put restrictions in place again.

According to health officials with Trinity, over the last several months only one to three people would come in daily with COVID-19 related symptoms.

In the last couple weeks, those numbers have more than doubled.

Trinity Health’s Vice President says he believes this trend is coming from a lack of people getting vaccinated and/or not practicing proper cleaning techniques.

He says if this trend continues to spike, the hospital will have to act accordingly.

“With the trending that we see today, we are discussing going into more of a moderate restriction level, which will tighten visitation more than it is today and nobody wants to do that,” Randy Schwan said.

Schwan says Trinity is keeping its minimum restrictions on visitation in place for now. All visitors are screened for symptoms and mask-wearing is still mandatory.