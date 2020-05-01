More highway patrol on the road this weekend

Coronavirus
As businesses open up this weekend, including bars, more drivers are expected to be hitting the roads.

In order to meet the Vision Zero goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries, they are encouraging everyone to make sure they drive sober.

If you aren’t sober, find an alternative to getting behind the wheel.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol say they will be increasing the number of troopers on the roads this weekend to make sure everyone is safe.

“You know, we know it’s probably been a long four to six weeks for individuals, but we want to make sure that they’re safe on the roadway. We don’t want them to have spent that amount of time trying to protect themselves only to turn around and do something that’s going to harm them,” shared Sgt. Wade Kardmas, safety and education officer for the NDHP.

In 2019, 42 percent of fatal auto accidents were related to alcohol use.

