‘More infectious’ COVID delta variant has not been found in ND

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, left, and Master Sgt. Melanie Vincent administer COVID-19 tests inside the Bismarck Events Center in Bismarck, N.D. As much of the country experiences spiking virus rates, a reprieve from a devastating surge of the coronavirus in the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite the worst outbreaks of the pandemic. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

A variant of COVID that’s been found in 42 states — the delta variant — has not been found in North Dakota.

Doctors have called it “more infectious” than most strains of COVID 19.

Marie Moe with the North Dakota Health Department tells KX News positive PCR tests from the state Health Lab are tested for variants.

Outside of state lab testing, 34 samples per month are sent to the CDC for whole-genome sequencing as part of a national surveillance program.

12 percent of all cases of COVID in the U.S. are the delta variant.