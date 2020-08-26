MSU students react to cancelation of 2020 Homecoming Week

COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has lead to the cancellation of another event at Minot State University.

For many students homecoming is an exciting time, especially for college freshmen who experience it for the first time. However, Minot State announced this week its 2020 homecoming week will not happen.

“It’s a big deal. Everybody looks forward to it. The football game, the events, the activities, the voting for homecoming king and queen. So I know it’s a big change and a lot of people are saddened by it,” said student Janae Rapley.

The decision comes after the NSIC suspended all athletic competitions through December 31st.
The Minot State Alumni Association does plan to have a virtual homecoming week.

