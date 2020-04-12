N.D. Brewing Company Branches Out to Aid Hospitality Workers

The Fargo-Moorhead community is coming together to support out-of-work hospitality workers.

Drekker brewing company, Fargo Underground, and the FM Area Foundation are teaming up for the worldwide “All Together” beer collaboration.

Drekker is brewing a beer called “All Together” that will raise money for bar and restaurant workers, a trend happening among breweries globally. The money raised will go to those who have been laid off or had their income drastically reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a way for us to pay it back to all those service industry workers that took a chance on us and helped promote and push our beer and our community and help make us who we are today,” shared Whitney Myhra, a Drekker brewing sales representative.

Drekker is brewing the beer this week and they’re hoping it’ll be available for sale in late April.