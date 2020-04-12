N.D. Businesses Retooling to Help Amidst the Pandemic

A Grand Forks photographer is trading in her camera for a sewing machine during the pandemic.

Susan Lenhart has been using her time to make and sell face masks for people who need them.

This comes after she had to postpone many of her appointments because of coronavirus concerns.

Susan says she makes about 20 to 35 masks a day, as the need for them has ramped up.

“There’s a lot of people that just aren’t able to get masks because general public can’t get masks, so it’s nice to kind of provide that sense of security for them also,” Lenhart shared.

Susan has made masks for the Grand Forks Air Force Base and has even shipped them off as far as Massachusetts.