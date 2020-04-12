Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

N.D. Businesses Retooling to Help Amidst the Pandemic

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Grand Forks photographer is trading in her camera for a sewing machine during the pandemic.

Susan Lenhart has been using her time to make and sell face masks for people who need them.

This comes after she had to postpone many of her appointments because of coronavirus concerns.
Susan says she makes about 20 to 35 masks a day, as the need for them has ramped up.

“There’s a lot of people that just aren’t able to get masks because general public can’t get masks, so it’s nice to kind of provide that sense of security for them also,” Lenhart shared.

Susan has made masks for the Grand Forks Air Force Base and has even shipped them off as far as Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Drekker Benefir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drekker Benefir"

Missing Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Graduation"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20"

Robert One Minute 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-11"

Mark Zinke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mark Zinke"

Help LIne

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help LIne"

Case Numbers 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-11"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

Teacher Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Retirement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Porchraits & 3d Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Porchraits & 3d Masks"

Spring Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Cleaning"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Easter Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Online"

3D Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Printer"

Grocery Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Prices"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge