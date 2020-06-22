NBA offering players a ‘smart’ ring to track COVID

A smart ring to track coronavirus. That’s the option the NBA is offering players as they head back to the hardwood next month.

The maker of the Oura Ring says it can track a user’s health data and even predict if users are about to show symptoms of coronavirus infection.

The $299 ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature. But there’s not much information yet on how well the device actually works for COVID.

The ring is one of several wearable devices being studied to see if they can detect COVID-19.

A team at Scripps Research is looking into the potential of the Apple Watch, Fitbits, Garmin devices, Oura and others to see if they can accurately monitor a person’s baseline temperature, heart rate, sleep and daily movement, and use changes in that data to detect the early onset of an infection.