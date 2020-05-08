NBA player donates food, masks to Standing Rock

An NBA star has teamed up with Nike to donate to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Kyrie Irving along with a team at Nike have donated 17 pallets of food to the local tribe that will be given to the eight tribal districts across North and South Dakota.

The pallets are distributed based on each district’s population.

Maintenance workers from the high school and tribal office worked around the clock loading up vehicles with food to send off to those in need.

“You can’t say thank you enough because there’s not a lot of people who would just go out of there way to donate to people. With us at Standing Rock, we’ve been grateful because a lot of people are reaching out and wanting to help in any way they can and it’s just…It’s honestly…It leaves you a little speechless because you realize that people outside of here care about our people just as passionately as we do and that’s awesome,” shared Shauna Long, internal affairs director for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Irving also donated 3,000 N95 masks for essential workers in the tribe.

Irving’s late mother was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.