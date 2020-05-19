ND Country Fest still on

Coronavirus
KX checked in on another big summer event in New Salem — that’s ND Country Fest.

“It’s a fluid situation right. So it’s day by day as things change day by day, and we’re monitoring every day,” shared Founder Luke Shafer.

The three day festival draws about 21,000 people to New Salem each year.

But the Governor’s guidelines for large gatherings say if conditions stay the way they are right now, large events should be limited to only 250 people at a time.

Organizers say, for now, nothing has been called off and they have plans to keep people safe and spread out.

“Then also in our camping ground giving people plenty of space to spread out. And on our total, our festival bowl is 8.2 acres total. And then the actual festival area that we operate in 132 total acres,” shared Shafer.

While tickets are still selling well, there are people who don’t feel comfortable attending.

Event organizers say they understand and are offering options.

“If you don’t feel comfortable coming to the 2020 show and you purchased a ticket, we’ll refund you and that will be within one to three business days after this year’s festival. So we want to give you that option as well. So on that refunding end of it, or you can also move your tickets, your 2020 tickets to the 2021 show. So we want to give people an option as well,” explained Shafer.

Singer Brianna Helbling, who has performed the last three years, says she’s looking forward to getting on stage and sharing her talent.

“Getting to play for people and having that interaction with everyone. And get to meet people who love listening to other music like myself. It means everything. So I’m so ecstatic to be able to get back out there sooner than later after what feels like forever of not playing,” shared Helbling.

Every Thursday, Shafer does a Facebook live video to give weekly updates on the festival.

