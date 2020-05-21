ND couple gets creative planning wedding during pandemic

Weddings are expected to be one of the most memorable day of a couple’s life. However, people all over the world have had to reschedule their weddings because of the pandemic.

Bismarck couple, Mikaila Wax and Lane Kaseman say that instead of canceling or settling for a zoom wedding, they still plan on saying “I do” this summer.

Mikaila and Lane have been dating for more than four years before he popped the question. Mikaila tells KX News, years ago she was actually the one to make the first move.

Wax says, “I kind of played it cool and was like I lost my phone, can you call it? And he was like yeah sure I’ll call it. And he ended up dialing and we ended up finding it–obviously. And we just started talking from there.”

Mikaila says they have opposite personalities–she’s more assertive and a go-getter, while Lane is more relaxed and laid back, which led them to be the perfect pair. After the proposal, they wanted to make sure their wedding was perfect.

“We got engaged last year on Memorial weekend and starting planning right away,” says Wax. “We got everything booked for the most part, but unfortunately nothing in there was written in there about coronavirus.”

Their wedding was originally planned to take place at the South 40 Event Center. All the tables were supposed to fit around 500 of their closest family and friends–now they will only be able to have half that amount. The dance floor is now going to be a place guests will just walk through and instead of one big wedding they will celebrate their special day twice.

“It’s hard because it puts us in a spot on where we have to decide who to invite and we don’t want to leave anybody out either,” Wax says, “Our main priority is going to be everybody’s health. I wouldn’t say we are going to worry about people showing up because we want them to put their health first.”

There have been some emotional days, but she says those are the days when she really has to focus on what to be grateful for.

“At the end of the day it is a special time for my husband and I– and that’s all it really comes down too. It’s between us and God. It’s still special even if we aren’t able to have the big wedding day we hoped for–we are still able to celebrate it with all our loved ones.”

Mikaila says the venue and all of her vendors have been really helpful during this time as well. Her advice to any couples in her same situation is to make sure to communicate with everyone more than usual .