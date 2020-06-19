ND Emergency Commission allocates over $400 million in CARES Act funds

Gov. Doug Burgum along with the rest of the North Dakota Emergency Commission met Thursday to decide what to do with millions of federal coronavirus dollars.

Gov. Burgum met for the second time with the North Dakota Emergency Commission to decide what to do with $408 million of CARES Act funds allocated to the state.

In order to qualify, organizations must meet the following three criteria:

Necessary due to the coronavirus public health

Not accounted for in the most recently approved budget

And related to events between March 1 and Dec. 30

“The priorities for the use of the funds that line up with those three main criteria in the act are to address public health and safety needs. To facilitate telework. Provide economic stimulus to support businesses and employment and support individuals,” shared Joe Morrissette, the Director of OMB Administration.

Just about half of the $408 million will be allocated to economic support for individuals, meaning $200 million will be given to Job Service in order to get them through to the next meeting in September.

Only 6 percent will be allocated toward public health and safety.

“A lot of states are spending their monies fighting COVIDand because we’ve had great individual responsibility and great numbers and great results on the COVID side, we’re fortunate that we’re able to focus on these economic programs,” shared Burgum.

The department of commerce will be given around $68 million to support businesses that were impacted by COVID-19.

And $1 million will help train displaced workers who need to prepare for a career change.

“Try to provide the greatest positive impact to North Dakota citizens and businesses and all levels of government and to ensure that we use them to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 and facilitate the economic recovery,” explained Morrissette.

This meeting took place one day after North Dakota Democrats called for a special legislative session.

Gov. Burgum said the Emergency Commission was designed in the case something came about between legislative sessions.

“Because the dollars through the CARES Act have very specific uses in terms of when they can be spent and what they can be spent on this is very different than a regular session where you might debate every dollar can go into every different direction,” explained Burgum.

Any remaining funds from the CARES Act that isn’t used by Dec. 30 will be returned to the federal government.

Other agencies that will be allocated funds are the Department of Human Services, the Industrial Commission and the University System.