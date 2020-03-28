Coronavirus
26 new cases of COVID-19 on March 28

Governor Burgum announces 26 new cases of COVID-19 on March 28 in North Dakota.

Total positives now sit at 94, there are now 16 people hospitalized, 18 people are listed as recovered by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Governor Burgum says he believes for every one person who’s tested positive, there are probably another 10 positive cases that have not been tested.

Burleigh County sits with 28 positive cases, 18 in Cass County, 13 in Morton County, 9 in Stark, 7 in Ward. There are now positive cases in 18 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.

Governor Burgum says they’re working diligently to raise hospital capacity. There are no new executive orders on Saturday.

Burgum says they’re broadening their modeling team. Burgum says they’re working with Vermont as well to help make decisions on modeling.

Burgum says there’s a lagging effect for those who finally know someone who is affected, and that affects behavior. He says human behavior affects the rate of spread.

Burgum lays out possibilities and models of the rate of spread in the state. When we look ahead 3 weeks, we could be at a 6 to 13-time increase—meaning 600 positive cases or up to 1,300 positive cases says Burgum. We could be under that if we become compliant and follow directives given. These models are dependant on inputs says Burgum.

When we plan for hospital capacity we can look at other states and countries, about 20% of positive cases need hospitalization. And about a quarter of those cases need intensive care treatment. We need equipment, PPE and ventilators. “If we have enough beds, equipment and staff when we reach staff than we can save lives,” says Burgum.

Major General Alan Dohrmann says the Army Corps of Engineers will be here next week to look at possibilities for hospital capacity and planning. Right now there are 408 ventilators in the state.

