Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

9 New Cases of COVID-19 on March 25

Governor Doug Burgum says some of the data used to make decisions for North Dakota comes from developed countries.

Governor Doug Burgum announces 9 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota on March 25. The cases are from the following counties; one from Foster, two from Ramsey, one from Morton, three from Cass and, two from Stark.

Ten counties are now reporting positive cases in North Dakota. There are 8 hospitalizations of the 45 positives cases.

Governor Burgum also announced an Executive Order that provides Workers Compensation for healthcare workers and emergency responders who contract COVID-19 on the job. Burgum says it’s imperative that we extend coverage to our front line personnel. That group includes nearly 80,000 North Dakotans. Healthcare workers, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, law enforcement, and ambulance workers are all included.

The Governor also announced new unemployment numbers the state has now had 11,700 unemployment claims in the last week.

Governor Burgum says the state does have the authority through the State Health Officer to issue a quarantine order for someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not following orders to stay at home. Burgum says there has been one quarantine order signed, but it has not been served to the individual. Burgum says giving that order would be the same as serving a warrant to someone’s house. Governor Burgum says law enforcement can help enforce the individual staying home if needed.

