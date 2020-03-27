Bismarck Launches Emergency Operation Center

The city of Bismarck officially launched an emergency operations center for its staff.

With Burleigh county having the highest amount of COVID 19 cases, the EOC will be the hub for city departments to come together and strategize.

Some of the goals in this initiative will be to address and slow the spread of the virus, create a response plan, and to be able to support essential workers in the city.



“The emergency operations center is intended for city of Bismarck staff and personnel to have a centralized location to have a unified response to this situation. It is not intended for the public to come to us to seek information, help or support,” explains Jason Tomanek, the Director of the Bismarck Emergency Operation Center.

The Emergency Operations Center was also activated for the 2011 flood and the ice jam in 2009.