City Commission to Pay Employees

Bismarck city commission met tonight in regards to COVID 19 and passed a motion to continue to pay city employees.

Practicing social distancing only Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken and two City commissioners were present while everyone else attended through video chat.

The motion approved, just tonight will ensure city employees are paid, whether or not they’re part time or full time– while they are at home.

“This group of employees are very important to providing services, but are often in support of essential services. This group will be vital in the months to come while we resume normal operations. This preservation of our work force is absolutely necessary to continue operations,” explains Keith Hunke, the City Administrator.

