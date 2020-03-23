Community fitness group helps those who can’t make it to the gym

Many people have started to do day-to-day activities from their homes…and one business is adding another task to the list.

Total Nutrition in Minot has started a Facebook group for people who are self quarantining. “Magic City Fitness Community” brings together different fitness experts from around the area to give you at-home options.

The owner said just because you don’t have access to your gym, doesn’t mean you can’t stay in shape.

“Every day we will be posting different motivational post, home workout. exercise videos and tips. The reality is there is a lot of progress that can still be made,” said Jeremy Holcomb, owner of Total Nutrition in Minot.

Holcomb said one useful tip you can find on the page is how to use household items as props for an effective workout.