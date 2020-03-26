Sale Barn Worries

Coronavirus
Farmers and ranchers aren’t afraid of a challenge and there have been a lot of them in the past few months.

Flooding and large amounts of snowfall have already hindered the harvest, forcing farmers to leave crops in fields. Some of those crops are needed to feed livestock, which has presented a challenge of its own for ranchers. And yet another hurdle is on the horizon, as Sale Barns typically start holding livestock sales this time of year. But because of COVID-19, that may not be happening this year.

“And that creates a problem because if you’ve got new calves coming you not only need the extra feed for those momma cows but you also need to be getting rid of some of the livestock you have at home. And when you don’t have a sale that causes a lot more problems,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Earlier this week, Governor Burgum advised that if sales do happen, only attend if you plan on buying or selling. Don’t go just to be social.

