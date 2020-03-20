Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trinity Health clarifies testing process & eligibility, suspends visitation at all facilities

ND Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trinity Health in Minot has been among the busiest Coronavirus testing sites in the state and held a press conference today to clarify the process and eligibility.

If you display symptoms of COVID-19, Vice President Randy Schwan stressed, do NOT go to the emergency room, doctor’s office, or walk-in clinic unless you have called ahead and had an appointment arranged.

Dr. Jeffrey Sather explained that the most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever and cough.

If you have these symptoms, you are advised to call 701-857-5000 where you will be directed to an over-the-phone screening that will decide your eligibility to be tested for coronavirus.

Trinity Health has done more than 250 tests so far and plans to test through the weekend.

However, at the rate its going, it’s likely they will be out of tests by about Tuesday, March 24.

“The state is giving us criteria all the way down from the CDC to help guide us to test the appropriate people, and that’s the reason,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Chief of Staff & Medical Director of Trinity Hospitals.
“If we had unlimited supplies, we would have drive-up lanes in multiple locations and ask everybody to come and get tested. Unfortunately, that’s not possible.”

“And that might change,” Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan added. “I understand there is a lot of effort across the country to increase the level of kits available, and when we get those through the state health department or the federal supply network, we’ll let you know.”

If you, at any point, are waiting to be tested, you are advised to quarantine in the mean time until the test has been administered and has come back negative.

Also, all visitation is SUSPENDED at Trinity Health facilities.

There can be exceptions, for example, the family birth center, pediatric unit, NICU, or for patients who are actively in the end-of-life stage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Robert One Minute 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-4-20"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-4-20"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Losing Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Losing Work"

Eating your feelings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating your feelings"

BisMarket

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMarket"

Flower Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Central"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge