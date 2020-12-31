NDDoH announces more priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine, to include elderly, teachers, and more

While frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the North Dakota Department of Health is looking ahead to which groups of people will next qualify for immunization.

In a press release Friday, officials announced who will be prioritized in Phases 1B and 1C of the vaccination effort.

Phase 1A consists of frontline health care workers, first responders, and people living and working in long-term care facilities.

The state says Phase 1B is as follows (in order of priority):

Persons age 75 and older

Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions

Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)

Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions

Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age

Child care workers

Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade: Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.



Phase 1C is as follows (in order of priority):

North Dakota National Guard, not previously covered

Grocery Workers

Public safety answering points (911)

Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A

Free standing clinical laundries

Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

Information technology

All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

The Department of Health says it estimates it will enter Phase 1B in mid-January. “Depending on local vaccine acceptance and supply, it is possible that different areas of the state may be vaccinating within different priority levels,” the press release said.

After Phase 1C, the state says it will enter Phase 2, which includes the general public.

As of December 31st, 19,097 health care workers and long-term care residents in North Dakota have received a COVID-19 vaccination, the state says.