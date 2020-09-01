NDDoH clarifies CDC report about COVID-19 deaths

Recently, the CDC released a report stating only 9,000 people have died from COVID-19.

KX spoke with a field epidemiologist with the state Department of Health who says this information was misconstrued.

6% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were people who had no pre-medical conditions, meaning there were no additional factors that caused their death other than the coronavirus.

“It doesn’t mean that they died from heart disease or lung disease or obesity. COVID played a contributing factor or was the primary in their death. They just had other conditions which may exasperated or made COVID worse,” said Brenton Nesemeier, the Field Epidemiologist Supervisor for the North Dakota Department of Health.

So far, more than 6 million deaths can be attributed to the virus.