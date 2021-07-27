NDDoH hosts webinar on Delta variant, vaccine effectiveness

The North Dakota Department of Health hosted a live webinar on the Delta variant and vaccine effectiveness earlier Tuesday.

The department says the variant is spreading quickly, and cautioned those who are still unvaccinated.

Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist and professor at North Dakota State University, says when it comes to getting vaccinated, the risks are far less than taking your chances with COVID.

He says you should get the vaccine even if you’ve already contracted COVID, and tried to debunk what he believes to be misconceptions.

“It’s not possible to get COVID from the vaccine. It’s not a virus. It’s one little bit of material genetically. The MRA vaccines that make one tiny piece of the virus, not anywhere near enough of the components of the virus to cause an infection. It helps to train our immune system,” said Carson.

Carson says that many of the more serious vaccine side effects are “rare events” and he expects that anyone who is unvaccinated will be likely to contract COVID within the next six months to a year.