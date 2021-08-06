NDDoH releases survey to better understand Black community’s feelings toward masks, COVID vaccines

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The North Dakota Department of Health has released a survey for the Black population in the state concerning the coronavirus.

In North Dakota, only 33 percent of the Black population are fully vaccinated — making it the group with the lowest vaccination rate.

The department’s Health Equity Office created the survey to get information on how people feel toward masks, vaccination and other COVID-related subjects.

The Healthy Equity Immunization Coordinator says it’s important to understand the groups you are serving.

“This survey will provide information to help make those tailored programs so that we can best serve the communities to actually promote those outcomes in a way that is equitable and actually accessible by that community,” explained Kiamya Philson.

Another goal is to understand the method by which people receive their information, whether it be social media, television or the internet.

You can take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDDoH.

