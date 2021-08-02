Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

NDDoH to host live Town Hall to discuss back-to-school immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines for children, teens

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health is scheduled to host a live, virtual “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall on Friday with doctors from across the state to discuss back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens.

Tracie Newman, MD, Sanford Health, Fargo; Rebecca Bakke, MD, Sanford Health, Fargo; and Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health, will be present to answer questions during the Q&A portion.

You can watch the Town Hall at http://health.nd.gov/townhall at 2 p.m. and submit questions to the doctors on Microsoft Teams.

Pre-registration is not required to attend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories