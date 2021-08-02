NDDoH to host live Town Hall to discuss back-to-school immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines for children, teens

The North Dakota Department of Health is scheduled to host a live, virtual “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall on Friday with doctors from across the state to discuss back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens.

Tracie Newman, MD, Sanford Health, Fargo; Rebecca Bakke, MD, Sanford Health, Fargo; and Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health, will be present to answer questions during the Q&A portion.

You can watch the Town Hall at http://health.nd.gov/townhall at 2 p.m. and submit questions to the doctors on Microsoft Teams.

Pre-registration is not required to attend.