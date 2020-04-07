NDDOT ready to deal with COVID-19 impact

As the weather continues to warm, the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s construction season is just weeks from ramping into high gear, but could it be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?

KX News spoke with DOT officials about the challenges of social distancing while on a construction job.

They say as of now, bidding and projects will go on as scheduled, but that could change if new orders are issued from Washington or by Gov. Doug Burgum.

Many of the contractors hired to do construction work in North Dakota come from Minnesota, and the DOT has no control over who those contractors hire or where they come from.

However, the DOT says all the contractors they’ve been in discussions with are putting employee safety first.

“The contractors that we’ve all talked to are taking this seriously as well. They’ve put in their own protocols as far as if workers don’t feel well, if they show any kinds of symptoms, they’re keeping them home, making them self quarantine. Even though it’s somewhat difficult, everyone’s doing the best they can and taking the measures they can,” said Phil Murdoff, the DOT State Construction Engineer.

He adds they have not heard from any contractors yet about troubles getting masks for their workers that they would need on a daily basis to protect themselves from the dirt and dust that goes along with construction.