New and upcoming businesses in ND deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Can you imagine trying to start your own business and then suddenly a global pandemic hits? We talked to two businesses in the area that are both having their own set of struggles.

Owner of The Nook Massage Studio Scotty Mewes says, “I have been here since February 1st and then the virus hit– so great time to open your own business.”

Mewes moved to Bismarck from Atlanta in 2013. After working other jobs, he decided to open up his own massage studio called The Nook this year… which was supposed to be an exciting time for him.

“I felt like it was starting to do this of course because you know more and more people were finding out,” says Mewes.

As it is with any new business Mewes was still in the process of getting his name out there–but then the coronavirus hit. And business dropped.

“I mean I honestly filed for unemployment and I was approved so that’s definitely going to help,” says Mewes. “Hasn’t been easy but its not really in our control I guess.”

It’s not the only business that’s had problems either. Amici Pizza is in the process of opening up right now and the owners are trying to turn the negative into something positive.

Co-owner of Amici Pizza Company Todd Surdez says, “Little did we know at the time– it was kind of a blessing in disguise because we weren’t fully staffed and operational and having to lay off a crew of people when all of the restrictions were put into place.”

Even during these hard times both Surdez and Mewes tell KX News the community support has made it a little bit easier.

Mewes says, “I’ve had people reach out to me and buy gift cards and even before we got shutdown and cease operations– I had people pay for their appointments that obviously had to be cancelled.”

“We have opportunities here that no other place in the world has and I think as long as we all keep that in mind and keep a positive attitude,” Surdez adds. “We are going to get through this and come out the other side. It might be a little slow for a little while but we will eventually get back to where we were and even better.”

The state’s cease operation policy is still in effect until April 20th for businesses such as massage therapists and hairstylists.