New Care19 App Being Used to Flatten The Curve

During Gov. Doug Burgum’s Tuesday Press Conference, he announced the approval from Apple to launch a new app, called Care19.

“This is a free app and is a conjunction with the North Dakota Department of Health and the state of North Dakota in partnership with Proud Crowd,” Gov. Burgum said.

KX News was able to try the app first hand by going to the Apple App Store, searching “Care19,” as one word and once it was downloaded and opened, a 36-digit code was given.

From there the app began tracking all visited locations that we spent more than 15 minutes at, whether it was the store, work or any other location.

All data is anonymous so your name or other personal information is not needed. The idea is to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The government can get a feel, the state can get a feel, for how the population is interacting and get a better idea of when they can relax the requirements,” App Developer with Proud Crowd, Tim Brookins said.

One user says she immediately hopped on board three days ago when the app became available because she felt it was the right thing to do.

“This will give our state government the ability to make informed decisions for the North Dakotan people and get us back to normal, whatever that means, sooner hopefully than later,” Care19 app user Ashley Zarling said.

There are already more than 11,000 people using Care19 and Burgum says the goal is to reach as many North Dakotans as possible.

The app is not available to Android users just yet, but the Governor says it should be up and running in the nearing weeks.