New Hope Church in Williston helping feed families in light of COVID-19

Local food banks like The Salvation Army in Williston and Tioga have seen a 50% increase in the number of people seeking food.

Ultimately, running their shelves dry and having to turn people away.

As a way to help, the congregation of New Hope is asking that people in the community donate non-perishable items to the church’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and later in the evening from 5 to 7 p.m. until this Friday.

From there, the food will be donated to Williston’s Salvation Army.

“Williston has been hit with a double-edged sword with COVID-19 plus the low oil prices, so there is a lot of people getting laid off work right now, so one of the biggest needs in the community right now is food,” Pastor at New Hope Church Russ McElveen said.

New Hope Church is located at 721 26th St W.