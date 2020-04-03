New information on COVID-19 this week from Dr. Mateo

Coronavirus
Dr. Mateo with Sanford Health says we’ve had four notable developments in the last week on COVID-19. He says modeling in North Dakota currently looks like a crest or peak will be in the 3rd or 4th week in April.

He also says asymptomatic individuals who are infected, which is 20-25 percent will never show up with symptoms but actually be contagious.

He says on the clinical front individuals with infection are manifesting other symptoms besides fever and shortness of breath. It seems to be people first notice a cardiac event, there are neurological symptoms, it’s already been mentioned they notice they lose their sense of taste or smell. It turns out there can be rashes or GI symptoms like nausea and diarrhea.

There’s a study at the University of Minnesota medical center where individuals who have been exposed to a positive individual can get a prophylactic treatment so that’s available online the study is done online and they’ll ship the medications to you.

Dr. Mateo says his view on masks for the general population are changing. He says he appreciates in Asian countries like Japan and Singapore the population adheres to social distancing, but they wear masks. Including for pollution and also infection. He says they wear it and can help prevent the spread of cough or sneeze that would infect other neighbors and friends during this time of year where there’s already influenza-like sickness. Asian countries are convinced this is why they’ve been able to flatten their curve.

