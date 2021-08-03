No deaths, 139 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 511

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 139 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 111,837.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 511 as of August 2, up 63 cases from August 1.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,410. They declined to 569 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more.

They peaked again on April 1 at 1,230 cases but then declined to 118 by July 5. They have been rising since then.

Of the 139 new positives on August 2:

31 were in Cass County

9 were in Morton County

8 were in Grand Forks County

26 were in Burleigh County

12 were in Stark County

27 were in Ward County

4 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported on August 2. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,539 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,262 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 269 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 8 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 109,786 people are considered recovered from the 111,837 positive cases, an increase of 74 from August 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 2 (74) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (139).

Hospitalizations

15 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 2, up 2 from August 1. A total of 4,404 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59.62 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.