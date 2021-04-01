No deaths, 208 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,221

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 208 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 31, bringing the total positives since testing began to 103,299.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,221 as of March 31. That’s up 81 cases from March 30.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 22, when 1,159 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 559 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives, more than half are from Cass County:

115 were in Cass County

16 were in Grand Forks County

21 were in Burleigh County

3 were in Williams County

3 was in Stark County

5 were in Ward County

8 were in Morton County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,466 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,209 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 15 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 100,612 people are considered recovered from the 103,299 positive cases, an increase of 107 from March 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 31 (112) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (208).

Hospitalizations

21 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 31, up 2 from March 30. A total of 3,943 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.