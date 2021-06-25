No deaths, 22 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 170

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,644.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 170 as of June 24. That’s a decrease of 14 from June 23.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 13, 2020, when 168 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,411. They declined to 564 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,227 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 22 new positives on June 24:

4 were in Cass County

3 were in Williams County

2 were in Burleigh County

2 were in Ward County

1 was in Stark County

1 was in Morton County

1 was in Grand Forks County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported June 24. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,527 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,253 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 264 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,947 people are considered recovered from the 110,644 positive cases, an increase of 27 from June 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 24 (27) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (22).

Hospitalizations

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 24, up 1 from June 23. A total of 4,343 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.