No deaths, 26 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 147

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,707.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 147 as of June 29. That’s up 14 from June 28.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 10, 2020, when 148 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,410. They declined to 562 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,225 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 26 new positives on June 29:

4 were in Burleigh County

4 were in Morton County

4 were in Ward County

3 were in Cass County

3 were in Stark County

2 were in Williams County

1 was in Grand Forks County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported on June 29. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,528 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,254 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 264 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 109,032 people are considered recovered from the 110,707 positive cases, an increase of 13 from June 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 29 (13) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (26).

Hospitalizations

9 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 29, down 2 from June 28. A total of 4,347 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.