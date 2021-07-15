No deaths, 32 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 200

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on July 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,958.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 200 as of July 14, up 11 cases from July 13.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 15, 2020, when 188 active cases were also reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 567 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more.

They peaked again on April 1 at 1,230 cases, but then declined to 118 by July 5. They have been slowly rising since then.

Of the 32 new positives on July 14:

3 were in Ward County

2 were in Williams County

5 were in Burleigh County

4 were in Stark County

6 were in Cass County

1 was in Grand Forks County

0 were in Morton County

Deaths

No deaths were reported on July 14. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,536 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,259 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 268 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 109,222 people are considered recovered from the 110,958 positive cases, an increase of 21 from July 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 13 (19) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (32).

Hospitalizations

10 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 13, a decrease of 1 from July 13. A total of 4,364 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.