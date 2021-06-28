No deaths, 5 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 144

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,666.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 144 as of June 27. That’s a decrease of 3 from June 26.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 9, 2020, when 142 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,411. They declined to 562 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,225 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 5 new positives on June 27:

2 were in Stark County

1 was in Ward County

1 was in Mountrail County

1 was in McLean County

0 were in Burleigh County

0 were in Morton County

0 were in Cass County

0 were in Grand Forks County

0 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported June 27. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,528 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,254 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 264 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,994 people are considered recovered from the 110,666 positive cases, an increase of 7 from June 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 27 (7) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (5).

Hospitalizations

14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 27, up 2 from June 26. A total of 4,346 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.