No deaths, 81 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 353

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on July 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 111,411.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 353 as of July 27, up 61 cases from July 26.

Active positives are up 236 cases, or 202 percent, from July 5, when they hit the lowest number for the year at 117 active cases.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 568 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more.

They peaked again on April 1 at 1,230 cases, but then declined to 117 by July 5. They have been rising since then.

Of the 81 new positives on July 27:

17 were in Ward County

16 were in Burleigh County

13 were in Cass County

6 were in Morton County

5 were in Grand Forks County

5 were in Stark County

3 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported on July 27. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,538 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,262 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 268 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 8 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 109,520 people are considered recovered from the 111,411 positive cases, an increase of 28 from July 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 27 (28) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (81).

Hospitalizations

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 27, down 1 from July 26. A total of 4,391 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 59 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.