Non-profits provide over 500 Chromebooks for Standing Rock students

As schools across the state continue to do their best to educate students during COVID-19, there are still some that have very limited resources to do so. That’s why local non-profits have come together to help.

The founder of Indigenized Energy, Cody Two Bears, along with other organizations are providing over five-hundred Chromebooks to the students on the Standing Rock Reservation. It has taken them quite a bit of money and time to make this project happen.

Most of the schools are having to physically go into the schools to hand-in assignments and paperwork to keep educating students. The whole point of giving out these Chromebooks is to give the kids the same opportunities as everyone else and to keep them as safe as possible.

Two Bears says, “So the youth plays a big element into our non-profit in a way we need to inspire them and empower them and give them the tools they need to succeed whether that’s in education, gardening, sports or anything like that.”

Indigenized Energy is having problems with getting all of them in, but plans on handing out three-hundred of them on Monday.

The organization is 100-percent funded for this project but if you would like to help with future projects.. or see the other non-profits involved check out the press release below.


