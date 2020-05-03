North Dakota comic shop goes digital

FARGO, N.D.– With National Free Comic Book Day postponed nationwide, a North Dakota comic shop is taking the yearly tradition digital.

Paradox out of Fargo hosted an 8-hour long e-shop over Facebook Live. Users could comment on things they wanted to buy as they were shown on screen, which can help them earn coupons for when the store reopens.

Owner Richard Early says streaming has been an easier way to make sure people can get what they want, without having to make many phone calls.

“The audience just wants to have fun and they just want to connect with you. They want to see your products. They want comic books in front of their face, they want games in front of their face,” Early added.

The owner says he’s made hundreds of dollars in sales from streams like these.