North Dakota COVID-19 test results available through new Citizen Portal

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has collaborated with North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) to make COVID-19 test result reports available to view, download and print in a single location.

Individuals who have registered through TestReg.nd.gov can now access their COVID-19 test result reports for tests that were resulted after June 10th, 2021.

“The Citizen Portal provides North Dakotans access to their COVID-19 test result reports when and where they need them,” said Nicole Brunelle, chief nursing officer at NDDoH. “Being able to access these results for travel, employers, medical procedures, etc., as needed is a service we are excited to make available. This is one of many resources available for North Dakotans.”

To use the Citizen Portal, individuals will need to create or use an existing NDLogin to associate it with their TestReg registration account.

This can be done one of two ways – by clicking on the link for “Long-Form Results” in a recently received test result e-notification or by going to TestReg.nd.gov and choosing the “continue registration with account setup” option. By registering, an individual’s existing NDLogin will then be associated with their COVID-19 test result reports.

Instructions and FAQs regarding how to access test results on the Citizen Portal can be found on the DoH website.

Some individuals may already have an NDLogin account associated with another agencies such as Parks and Recreations, Game & Fish, Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI), or Job Service North Dakota (JSND).

For assistance with the NDLogin, contact the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) Service Desk at (877) 328-4470.

For assistance with COVID-19 test results, the NDDoH hotline is open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. by calling 701-204-6664 or completing the online “Request your Results” survey or through the online “Travel Test Results” survey.