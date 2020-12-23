Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
North Dakota Department of Health advising to take precaution this Christmas

Gathering around the Christmas tree may not be the thing to do this holiday that comes from the North Dakota Department of Health.

The Director of Field Services says people should take the same precautions they were recommended to take for Thanksgiving.

The department suggests that you spend the holiday with immediate family, only.

If you do spend it with others keep the gatherings to less than 10 people.

They also suggest dropping presents off to vulnerable family members and getting together virtually. This will help keep positive case numbers down.

“The surges are no fun for anyone. You know it gets a little bit more stressful. And you know we want you to be able to spend future holidays with your loved ones. And the best way to do that is you know try to social distance and keep it more intimate this year,” said Brenton Nesemeier, the Director of Field Services for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Nesemeier says under 10 percent of North Dakotans who tested positive after Thanksgiving reported attending a gathering.

North Dakota Resources

