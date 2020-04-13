Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota Food Bank Deploys New Fundraising Tactics

COVID-19

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– The Great Plains Food Bank is switching up their fundraising methods in wake of the pandemic.

As donations of food are slowing, the food bank is hosting online concerts to encourage monetary donations. Their first concert featured Fargo singer and guitarist Blind Joe, and their latest featured singer Kat Perkins from ‘The Voice.’

The concerts are free to watch on Great Plain’s Facebook page, but they encourage viewers to donate during the show.

“You know, people want to be able to help out at this time and these concerts have really been able to raise our brand and show individuals what we’re doing,” shared Jared Slinde, the Communications Manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

Click here to find out more about how to donate or volunteer with the great plains food bank.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-12"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Heart River Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Football"

Photography to Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photography to Face Masks"

Drekker Benefir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drekker Benefir"

Missing Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Graduation"

Easter Raffle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Raffle"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20"

Robert One Minute 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-11"

Mark Zinke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mark Zinke"

New Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Businesses"

Help LIne

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help LIne"

Case Numbers 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-11"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

Teacher Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Retirement"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge