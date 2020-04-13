North Dakota Food Bank Deploys New Fundraising Tactics

FARGO, N.D.– The Great Plains Food Bank is switching up their fundraising methods in wake of the pandemic.

As donations of food are slowing, the food bank is hosting online concerts to encourage monetary donations. Their first concert featured Fargo singer and guitarist Blind Joe, and their latest featured singer Kat Perkins from ‘The Voice.’

The concerts are free to watch on Great Plain’s Facebook page, but they encourage viewers to donate during the show.

“You know, people want to be able to help out at this time and these concerts have really been able to raise our brand and show individuals what we’re doing,” shared Jared Slinde, the Communications Manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

Click here to find out more about how to donate or volunteer with the great plains food bank.