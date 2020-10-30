Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
North Dakota health experts urging people recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

COVID-19

Health officials are encouraging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

Convalescent plasma has been used as a treatment for people battling the virus, but as numbers rise so does the need for it.

The plasma has been proven to be beneficial for some patients with the help of those who have already beat the illness.

“Those who have recovered from coronavirus initially did a great job of helping to save lives and donating plasma. So again as we have more people who have recovered from coronavirus provides opportunity for more recovered patients,” explained Dr. Joan Connell the State Field Officer for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Hospitals like CHI St. Alexius have been using plasma for a while now to help people overcome the deadly virus.

We spoke with the hospital’s Director of Hospital Medicine and Critical Care who says this is not a cure but it can help and the earlier the treatment starts the more effective it is.

“It creates a bridge between not having any antibodies and being able to produce your own antibodies,” explained Dr. J’Patrick Fahn, the CHI St. Alexius Health Director of Hospital Medicine and Critical Care.

Initially, when they began treating patients with convalescent plasma it would come from out state, delaying the start of the treatment. Now, it comes from in state.

