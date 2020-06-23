North Dakota Heritage Center welcomes guests back

The North Dakota Heritage Center is back.

“It’s pretty exciting, there’s so much stuff to do here. You can learn so much after being home and it’s just something nice to do after being stuck inside for so long,” shared Hope Hanson, a visitor.

The Hanson sisters are the first of many to explore the North Dakota Heritage Center as they reopened their doors to the public.

This included visiting their favorite parts.

“Where it’s like older history. Where the old house is and soda place is,” shared younger sister, Aeden Hanson.

Changes have been made to the state museum as a way to adapt to the North Dakota Smart Restart plan.

For instance, all the meeting space, auditoriums and exhibits are only allowing 75 percent capacity. And, temperature screenings are a must.

“We know people are concerned with what’s going on for health and safety measures within public buildings. So we have increased our cleaning. We have plenty of hand sanitizer available throughout the building,” shared Kim Jondahl, the Audience Engagement & Museum Division Director.

You will also see signage that indicates whether or not you’re able to enter the exhibits.

“During this pandemic, we’ve closed several exhibits that are more hands-on such as the treehouse for children, our tractor cab is closed right now. The dinosaur interactive is closed,” explained Jondahl.

Educational Programs offered at the center will now be moved to the outside amphitheater or online to increase social distancing.

This includes a new initiative for people to share their COVID-19 stories.

“Because now is the time to collect those stories while it’s actually happening. Sometimes history is collected quite a ways after an event has happened and memories may have changed by that point,” explained Jondahl.

Another major change here at the heritage center is their hours of operation. They’ll be opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier in order to enhance their cleaning schedule.

Staff throughout the facility are required to wear a mask. For guests, it is highly recommended but remains optional.