Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota pick for a CDC pilot program

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The CDC has selected North Dakota as one of five locations for a COVID-19 pilot project.

The pilot project will focus on how a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed throughout the state when there is one.

Various factors like how would they transport, store and administer the vaccine will all be looked at.

This pilot program will allow North Dakota, Minnesota, California, Florida and the city of Philadelphia to be a blue print for when the vaccine does arrive.

“I think they’re going to plan on going to all of those different sites within the next month. And then they’re going to kind of take the results that they learned from visiting each of these states and apply that and provide some additional guidance to other states. Or some lessons learned that they can use for planning at a national level and when they’re planning with other states,” said Molly Howell, the Immunization Program Manager.

According to Howell, one of the reasons North Dakota was chosen was because of our good relationship with our tribal nations.

The CDC wanted at least one of the locations to include a tribal population.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

Dr. Wynne on School Spread

ERG Money

Apartment Fire Safety

Warehouse Found

Brick Oven Bakery Helps Fire Victim

Wednesday. August 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Census Safety

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss