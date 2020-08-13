North Dakota pick for a CDC pilot program

The CDC has selected North Dakota as one of five locations for a COVID-19 pilot project.

The pilot project will focus on how a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed throughout the state when there is one.

Various factors like how would they transport, store and administer the vaccine will all be looked at.

This pilot program will allow North Dakota, Minnesota, California, Florida and the city of Philadelphia to be a blue print for when the vaccine does arrive.

“I think they’re going to plan on going to all of those different sites within the next month. And then they’re going to kind of take the results that they learned from visiting each of these states and apply that and provide some additional guidance to other states. Or some lessons learned that they can use for planning at a national level and when they’re planning with other states,” said Molly Howell, the Immunization Program Manager.

According to Howell, one of the reasons North Dakota was chosen was because of our good relationship with our tribal nations.

The CDC wanted at least one of the locations to include a tribal population.