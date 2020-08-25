North Dakota positive COVID-19 cases can be traced back to Sturgis

North Dakota is just one of a few states to report COVID-19 cases that can be traced back to the Sturgis Rally.

17 North Dakotans who attended the Annual Motorcycle Rally have since tested positive and are currently in quarantine.

The state health department discovered that those 17 people who traveled to the event did so during their incubation period.

The department is asking anyone who attended the rally to closely monitor yourself for any symptoms.

“Individuals who are, have questions about their trip to Sturgis you know I think it depend on what they did. You know not every trip to Sturgis is equal. But if they were mingling with a lot of people and had close contact with a lot of people that they generally don’t have close contact with our recommendation is that they should consider testing,” explained Kirby Kruger, the Director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Other states reporting cases relating back to the rally are Montana, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Washington, Nebraska and Minnesota.