Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota seeing a delay in vaccine distribution because of severe weather nationwide

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Inclement weather across the country is putting a damper on vaccine distribution, even affecting the rollout here in the Peace Garden State.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it was notified that the center hubs for vaccine delivery are in parts of the country experiencing severe weather, putting a pause on shipments.

As of now, the state expects about a week-long delay in getting its next shipment of vaccines.

North Dakota’s Strategic National Stockpile Coordinator says the vaccines exist, they just aren’t getting here on time.

“It’s not any problems with production. It’s not any problems with delivery or distribution of the vaccine. It’s all related to weather. So vaccines are still coming out, they’re still making them, they’ll still be coming. They’re just a little bit delayed because of the weather. And we’ll catch up with that a soon as we start getting vaccines back again,” said George Gerhardt.

Gerhardt says if you’re waiting on your second dose, you should still be in the clear even if it arrives a week after your originally scheduled appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century Patriots Hockey

Vaccine Delays

New Strain & Surge Potential

KX News Town Hall: Bringing Mental Health to Light

Power Grid Bills

Thursday, February 18th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Reimbursing Jails

First Female Engineer

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

A few flurries but an overall warming

NDC FEB 18

College Sports

Dickinson Gymnastics

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Idling your car

Karlsruhe Fire

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News