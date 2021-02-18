North Dakota seeing a delay in vaccine distribution because of severe weather nationwide

Inclement weather across the country is putting a damper on vaccine distribution, even affecting the rollout here in the Peace Garden State.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it was notified that the center hubs for vaccine delivery are in parts of the country experiencing severe weather, putting a pause on shipments.

As of now, the state expects about a week-long delay in getting its next shipment of vaccines.

North Dakota’s Strategic National Stockpile Coordinator says the vaccines exist, they just aren’t getting here on time.

“It’s not any problems with production. It’s not any problems with delivery or distribution of the vaccine. It’s all related to weather. So vaccines are still coming out, they’re still making them, they’ll still be coming. They’re just a little bit delayed because of the weather. And we’ll catch up with that a soon as we start getting vaccines back again,” said George Gerhardt.

Gerhardt says if you’re waiting on your second dose, you should still be in the clear even if it arrives a week after your originally scheduled appointment.