North Dakota taxable sales and purchases Down 19.5%

A report from the North Dakota tax commissioner shows that people were buying less in the third quarter of 2020 – showing just how much the pandemic has affected businesses and the spendable income people in the state have.

Ryan Rauschenberger says compared to 2019 taxable sales and purchases are down 19%.

The downturn in the economy caused by the pandemic is one reason for the dip, but low oil and gas prices also contributed to the decline. But he says despite the downward trend in most markets, there was one area where the state saw an increase.

“One sector that we have seen an increase in is retail trade, which does seem a little counterintuitive. But what we have seen is a lot of people are shifting to online sales so we capture online sales now in our taxable sales and purchases,” he said.

He says the retail trade sector which includes shopping in person or online, saw an increase of 8%, totaling about 136 million dollars.